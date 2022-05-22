Cyber liability insurance helps cover losses incurred by a virus attack against gadgets such as laptops, tablets or desktop computers. With the growing prevalence of cyber attacks, getting a computer infected by a virus, or facing a data breach is not an unusual occurrence.
Cyber insurance essentially offers two kinds of coverages. The first one is first-party coverage, which means coverage for losses suffered directly.
Third-party coverage covers claims for losses suffered by an organization’s failure to keep its data safe.
First-party coverages usually cover a range of cyber-attacks, such as someone holding a computer data for ransom, a natural disaster destroying computer hardware, a virus or malware in computer hardware, damage of data, among others.
Third-party coverages include court awards users are legally obligated to pay after a data breach, and media liability including infringement of copyright, domain name and trade name, etc.
“There are several cyber-liability products that cover first and third-party losses as well as extortion. The main thing in cyber-liability is to understand the exclusions and warranties very carefully. These essentially decide to what extent your claims are paid. Ideally the way to buy cyber-liability insurance is to make a list of potential threats you face and then ask for those covers, at the minimum, from insurers,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder and CEO of SecureNow Insurance.
Most insurers also offer customizable plans that depend on the insured’s risk exposure and budget, and one can choose between the specific crimes that one wants covered. Policy holders can also include IT consultation along with the insurance.
“With work shifting online, new technologies, reliance on IoT services, and stress on a digital-first approach, cyber risk has changed shape and form. Cyber Insurance as a product is now offered by all the major insurance companies. Although the underwriting has become a little stringent as the risk has increased tremendously. The insurance company now goes through many documents shared by the companies to rate the risk such as IT security policy, business continuity plan (BCP) document, ransomware questionnaire, etc,” said Evaa Saiwal, practice leader for liability and financial risk at Policybazaar.
Some common coverages by cyber security insurance are:
1. Theft of funds: This covers loss due to cyber incident or hacking of bank account, credit/debit card, and mobile wallets by a third party.
2. Cyber stalking: The policy covers expenses to prosecute stalkers.
3. Malware/ data restoration cost: This policy includes data restoration cost due to malware.
4. Phishing: Covers financial losses due to a phishing attack, including expenses to prosecute perpetrators.
5. Cyber extortion: Provides protection for extortion loss due to cyber extortion threat. This also includes expenses to prosecute perpetrators.
6. Identity theft: Covers defense costs for claims against insured by third or affected parties due to identity theft fraud.
7. Media liability claims: Covers defense costs in third- party claims due to defamation or invasion of privacy due to insured’s publication or broadcasting of any digital media content.