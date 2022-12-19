50 Robert Milligan Parkway

A rendering of the 323,750-square-feet building to be built at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway

 Provided by Trammell Crow Company

A Dallas-based developer secured $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank to build a more than 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Merrimack.

The building with 53 dock doors will be located at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway.