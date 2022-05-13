Dartmouth Health and GraniteOne Health have canceled plans to merge, ending a process that began 2 1/2 years ago.
Dartmouth Health CEO Joanne Conroy issued a statement about a half-hour after Attorney General John Formella announced his Charitable Trusts Unit opposed the merger.
"Although we disagree with, and are deeply disappointed by, the result of the regulatory review, we respect the process that led to this decision," Conroy said.
Formella said the proposed union would not adequately protect consumers.
“Free, fair and robust competition is critical to providing employers and patients with options for lower cost and high quality health care services,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Friday. “Our state has experienced significant consolidation in health care over the past several years, and this transaction seeking to combine two of our top four largest systems is unacceptable without appropriate protections for consumers in place.”
The recently rebranded Dartmouth Health is the state's largest private employer and oversees Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and several other hospitals and clinics in the state. GraniteOne Health is the parent company of Catholic Medical Center and two other hospitals. The two providers have said the union would not be a merger but rather a combination of financial, administrative and clinical systems.
Conroy's statement alluded to how much the health care landscape has changed since the merger was proposed in late 2019.
"Despite the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic, Dartmouth Health and GraniteOne remained committed and focused on how we would deliver the benefits and promises of the combination for our patients and communities," she said. "But it has become clear to us that those benefits and promises that we envisioned several years ago are no longer practical and realistic in the current environment."
Granite-One issued a statement that indicated talks with the state broke down Thursday.
"Despite many months of negotiations, the parties were not able to agree on all of the terms," said the statement released by spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline. "We reached an impasse late yesterday afternoon and will not receive the regulatory approval we need to move forward.
"This outcome is disappointing for GraniteOne Health and its members — CMC, Huggins Hospital, and Monadnock Community Hospital. It’s also disappointing for the patients and communities of New Hampshire," the statement said. "Based on the public forums we held last fall, it was clear how much the community supports our organizations and recognized the benefits this combination would have provided."
Last year, Massachusetts General Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Exeter Hospital. The deal also faced opposition from the Charitable Trusts Unit, which called the planned affiliation “unlawful,” arguing that it would decrease competition and increase the cost of health care to patients.
The state had similar concerns with Dartmouth Health and Granite One proposal.
"The Attorney General worked tirelessly for many months with both systems to arrive at a resolution in the public’s interest," a news release said. "As part of these discussions, the Attorney General proposed remedies that are consistent with remedies used in similar transactions around the country. At this point, despite significant time working with these health care providers to try and find a solution, no agreement has been reached that would satisfy the State’s concerns."
Formella said New Hampshire consumers already pay "exceptionally high prices" for health care.
“Our duty is to protect the public and we will use all enforcement tools available to us to do so. Considerable diligence was put forth to reach common ground with both health care systems," Formella said in a statement. "Without remedies in place protecting the public from harm and ensuring the combined system delivers on the promised benefits, the transaction as proposed is not something that I can approve.”
The release from the Attorney General noted that Dartmouth Health attempted to acquire Catholic Medical Center more than a decade ago. After the Charitable Trusts Unit issued a public report objecting to the transaction in 2010, Dartmouth Health and CMC eventually abandoned the deal.