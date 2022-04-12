LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health will now be known as Dartmouth Health, the medical provider announced Tuesday.
“Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has a new name and a new look, one that reflects the significant growth and interdependence of our health system and sets the stage for our future. Today we are Dartmouth Health,” Dr. Joanne M. Conroy, CEO and president of Dartmouth Health, said in a video announcing the change to employees on Tuesday.
“The new Dartmouth Health brand brings us to the present and positions us strategically for the future. It allows us to share the strengths and benefits of our growing integrated system in this dynamic health care environment. And will help to deepen our historically strong relationship with the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and our collaborative partnership with Dartmouth.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health initiated the strategic effort to update its brand three years ago, according to a press release. The new name comes with a new logo and will be integrated into the organization over the next two to three years.
Dartmouth Health, the state’s largest private employer, is based at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the center of the academic health system in Lebanon, and employs more than 13,500 people.
Dartmouth Health also includes 24 Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics locations, the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New London Hospital in New London, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt.; and Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, serving patients in both states.
Dartmouth Health also includes the Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, or “CHaD,” which under the rebranding are now renamed the Dartmouth Cancer Center and Dartmouth Health Children’s, respectively.
The Hitchcock name comes from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1893 in Hanover. Donor Hiram Hitchcock of Hanover named the hospital for his late wife.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was formed in 1974, when Dartmouth College resumed granting medical degrees after a 60-year hiatus, and the new hospital in Lebanon was completed in 1991.