Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has taken out a $125 million loan to help deal with the financial uncertainties stemming from the COVID-29 pandemic.
Dan Jantzen, chief financial officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock-Health, said in a statement that the hospital system normally maintains a maximum $30 million line of credit, which can fluctuate throughout the year.
“Given the significant uncertainties created by COVID-19, on March 27, D-HH executed a new, second line of credit with an additional availability of $100 million. However, out of an abundance of caution, D-HH decided to replace the line of credit with a loan ... ,” Jantzen said.
The new three-year loan, totaling $125 million, replaces the line of credit. Jantzen said the health care system still has the flexibility with the loan terms.
“D-HH has a monthly option to pay off this loan in full without any prepayment penalty,” Jantzen said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health operates the Lebanon Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as well as hospitals and clinics throughout the state.
Jantzen did not respond to questions about the hospital’s plans for a new $130 million patient tower. The project was set to start construction this year, but it is unclear if it will be delayed because of the finances.
In March, CEO Joanne Conroy told staff that the hospital’s decision to postpone elective and routine procedures was expected to have a negative impact on the hospital's bottom line.
“(It) has become clear that we will not be able to achieve our $65.9 million (3.3%) budgeted operating margin,” Conroy wrote in her Joanne’s Journal email to staff.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, issued a statement on its finances, stating that while it had been on good financial footing in March, the reduction in procedures has hurt. Cheshire Medical Center is losing about $2 million per week since March 16, according to the statement.