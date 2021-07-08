The Dartmouth-Hitchcock health care system, which includes the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, plans to keep up to 13% of its workforce remote.
The change will impact thousands of employees, at least part time, according to Brenda Blair, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Vice President of Total Rewards.
“This constitutes about 2,000 employees across our health care system, in areas including human resources, information technology, finance, communications and marketing, and some clinical secretaries, to name a few,” Blair said.
Many of the workers in the healthcare system’s hospitals and clinics throughout the state were home for much of the pandemic, which began last March. Blair said the hospital is seeing a lot of potential benefits from keeping these employees remote.
“We have found over the last 16 months that the productivity and efficiency of our staff working remotely has remained the same, and in many cases improved,” Blair said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center struggles with being able to recruit enough staff to work at the flagship teaching hospital. The high cost of living in the Upper Valley is a factor that remote working can help to address, among other issues for the hospital, according to Blair.
“Shifting members of our workforce to a work-from-home situation reduces overhead costs, improves employee satisfaction, and expands the geographical area from which we can recruit,” she said.
Tracey Hutchins, president of the Upper Valley Business Alliance, said many employers in the area will continue to offer remote employment options, though there are many employers who prefer a return to pre-pandemic work setups.
“There are other companies doing it because workers want that flexibility, but some companies would really prefer to go back to pre-pandemic conditions and have everyone under their roof,” Hutchins said.
Dartmouth College announced earlier this year that it is considering keeping some employees remote. The college set up a committee to look into remote work options and conduct a survey of college staff.
Hutchins said fewer employees coming in every day will help alleviate some of the hospital’s office space crunch, and reduce traffic in and around the hospital. But for Dartmouth College, fewer employees coming into Hanover might have a negative impact for the downtown merchants.
“That’s fewer people who run out and get lunches, or who stop at a store on the way home from work,” she said.
Hutchins said, at the same time, less crowding and more parking might entice people to come to Hanover.
“We don’t know what the impact is,” she said.