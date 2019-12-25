Dartmouth partners with New Jersey developer on $50 million complex

HANOVER — Dartmouth College will partner with Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Student Living for its planned $50 million, 300-unit apartment complex near the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
“This is a new kind of project for Dartmouth, and we are glad Michaels is getting started on the planning and design work,” said Josh Keniston, vice president for institutional projects and interim vice president of campus services.
The proposed apartment complex would be built on a 53-acre property the college owns on Mt. Support Road in Lebanon, near Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Michaels Student Living, part of The Michaels Organization, will submit preliminary documents on the project to the city of Lebanon at the end of the month.
The Lebanon Planning Board has scheduled a conceptual design review of the plans at its Jan. 13 meeting. This will be the first time board members have considered the project.
The complex is expected to house at least 500 people, with the graduate and professional student population and their families getting first priority on vacancies, according to the college.
The college wants to have the project open for renters by the fall of 2022. The plans call for four residential buildings with a central community building as well as several small out-buildings, according to the college.
Currently, about 30% of Dartmouth’s more than 2,000 graduate students live in college-owned housing, according to the school. The college said it is responding to the need for housing as the region deals with a shortage of affordable housing units.
Dartmouth is in talks with Michaels for a long-term development agreement, Keniston said.
The agreement announced this week with Michaels is for pre-development work, including planning, design, preliminary permitting, and soil testing on the property.
Michaels would be paying to develop the project, but Dartmouth would remain the owner of the land.
Dartmouth already owns the Sachem Village neighborhood, which it built for graduate students. Sachem Village in Lebanon has 255 units and more than 500 beds.
The Mt. Support Road project could have as many as 600 beds in the approximately 300 units.
