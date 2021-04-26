Dartmouth College Executive Vice President Rick Mills

Dartmouth College Executive Vice President Rick Mills announced a new effort to investigate having more college employees work from home.

 Provided by Dartmouth College

The COVID-19 experience is opening up remote working possibilities for staff at Dartmouth College, said Rick Mills, the school’s executive vice president.

“Whether you liked remote work during this past year or more, or you couldn’t stand it and can’t wait to get back to campus, the experience of COVID has opened new doors for all of us,” Mills said.

Monday, April 26, 2021