A high-tech Nashua company is expected to double its workforce in the next year and soon relocate to a larger facility to accommodate its growth. Datanomix, which was founded in 2016, develops performance analytics software for computer numerical control machines.
“We have 20 employees today. I would like to double that in the next 12 months,” said John Joseph, chief executive officer and co-founder of Datanomix. “We have a great future and some terrific products in development right now. We have only scratched the surface on product innovation.”
Since its inception, Datanomix has relocated from Manchester to Nashua, and is currently housed at 71 Spit Brook Road. It recently secured $6 million in a Series A investment round.
“We have moved around because of growth, and we are about to move again to a larger floor space as well, right down the street,” Joseph said.
Datanomix provides software to manufacturing companies that helps them understand and identify, in real time, how their production is faring and what needs improvement, according to Joseph. The technology highlights production workflow and stores data from every job to identify trends that will help companies make refinements, increase output, reduce costs and ultimately produce world-class products, he said.
Recently, Datanomix expanded its data science and engineering teams, and hired its first director of data science and a vice president of sales. It is still looking to hire software development engineers, as well as representatives for its customer success group.
Steve Curtis, the new vice president of sales, says he is excited to join the Datanomix team at such a pivotal point in the company’s history.
“I’ve built my career by working with companies that create success by driving value for customers, and Datanomix is turning real-time machine data into deep production insights to help manufacturers build productivity and profitability in their factories,” Curtis said in a statement.
Curtis will serve as a sales leader aiming to build the organization and lead a larger sales team, according to Joseph, adding there are more than 25,000 potential customers that Datanomix believes would be a good fit for its products.
Cohesively joining data sources, machine learning and artificial intelligence will provide unlimited technology opportunities, said Joseph, adding the customers are the greatest source of inspiration at Datanomix.
“Many of our product features have come as requests from customers,” he said.
The company was recently named one of the 10 hottest Internet of Things startups of 2021 by Computer Reseller News.
