A data analytics company in Nashua has secured $12 million in new growth capital.
Datanomix, founded in 2017, develops software to help manufacturers with real-time production data. The software helps companies “optimize and accelerate productivity, performance, and profitability by analyzing and visualizing operations so everyone is on the same page,” according to its website.
The funding round was led by MK Capital and Joint Effects, with investment participation from Hub Angels, multiple Datanomix customers, and previous investors Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and CEAS Investments, according to a news release.
In 2018, the company received $1 million in seed funding with support from Kyle York, who has since founded York IE, a Manchester-based investment group.
John Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Datanomix, said production monitoring hadn’t seen innovation in at least a decade.
“Over the last two years, Datanomix has taken the market by storm with significant customer growth and product leadership,” he said in a statement.
Greg McHale, co-founder and CTO of Datanomix, said production monitoring is “really about production management.”
“Monitoring is a passive word, and people get into monitoring not to be passive, but to actively manage their operations better,” he said in a statement.
Datanomix is clearly the “transformational technology in this rapidly emerging category,” said Mark Koulogeorge, founder and managing partner of MK Capital, in the news release.
The funding will allow the company to invest in product development.