Massachussets and several other states have ordered child care centers closed this week, but New Hampshire day cares remain open.
That's a relief for parents like Chelsea Hernandez of Hooksett, who drops off three children at Alpha Bits in Manchester so she can get some work done at home or go into the office.
"I appreciate them more than they will ever know," she said. Hernandez has some "pangs of mom guilt," when she drops off her children, but is confident they will be safe.
Even though schools around the state are closed, child care centers say they are seeing fewer children than usual.
Lisa Schroder, the director of Alpha Bits, said she has about 40 percent fewer children in her care than there were last week. She said parents have told her they are taking time off or working from home, and keeping their children home too.
The outbreak of COVID-19 means the day care’s rhythms are interrupted by more frequent hand-washing, including before children are dropped off and picked up. Sanitizing was always a focus for staff, Schroder said, but it’s even more urgent.
“It’s a different world right now, different rules,” Shroder said.
She said child care feels more urgent than ever, she said.
“We have quite a few medical staff children here—nurses, EMTs, police and fire. We have nursing home families here. They need to stay working,” Shroder said. “We're very happy to help support that and make sure they can get to work.
The Manchester Child Development Center is about half full this week, said director Judy Patriquin.
“We're trying to stay open," she said. “We have working families who still have to work,” she said.
Though there are fewer children to care for this week, Patriquin said she has kept all her staff on to help with the new hand washing and sanitizing regimens.
“It’s pretty consistent—every few minutes, we're all washing our hands," she said.
As for the long-term ramifications on their businesses, Shroder and Patriquin said it’s too soon to say. Maybe children will be kept home for weeks or months. Or maybe parents will decide to go back to work next week, and drop their children off again.
“I’m not sure what next week’s going to bring for enrollment numbers,” Patriquin said. “I think we're just going to take it one day at a time.”
Cindy Lennhoff of the National Child Care Association said attendance at child cares around the country is about half to two-thirds of what it normally is. Many providers are taking the temperatures of children as they arrive, Lennhoff said, but that’s not far from the usual drop-off routine.
“That's a fairly normal, routine activity, assessing the health of a child as they walk in," she said.
New Hampshire is among a few states allowing child care centers to increase the number of children they can hold. Lennhoff said she does not think increasing capacity is a good idea, because it puts children closer together.
“If we’re talking about any kind of social distancing, why would we do that? I think that compounds the problems,” Lennhoff said.
With day cares closed in other states some, including executive councilor and gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky, are calling for New Hampshire to order its day care centers closed too.
But closing day cares has consequences too, Lennhoff said.
“Shutting down child care centers nationwide would keep a lot more people home,” she said. That could force more businesses to close at a time when first responders and medical staff need child care more than ever.
Lennhoff said she is concerned about how many child care businesses will weather the crisis, especially if ordered to close.
“In the event attendance declines, and parents do drop out, there’s a really good chance some of them could not survive this. Which could really wreak havoc once this is all done,” Lennhoff said.
There is already a shortage of affordable, high-quality child care in many areas. Fewer providers would make a bad situation worse, she said.
Childcare providers are hoping for small business aid, Lennhoff said.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved New Hampshire to receive low-interest loans for that could help small businesses with routine expenses, if they cannot get loans elsewhere. State senate majority leader and gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes called for some of the federal aid be earmarked for child care centers.
Lennhoff said she hopes child care workers will be protected through the crisis.
"These are individuals that work very, very hard to protect the health and safety of children every day," she said. "Doing it at this time doubles this responsibility."