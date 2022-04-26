The deadline for businesses to submit an application for expanded outdoor dining this summer in downtown Manchester is this Friday, April 29, at noon.
For the third summer in a row, Manchester will join communities across New Hampshire in offering the outdoor dining option to businesses struggling in the pandemic -- this time at a cost to local businesses.
Businesses interested in participating in the program this summer are being charged $420 per space for the six-month season, which runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.
In 2020 and 2021, the city offered expanded seating at no cost to businesses, but Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka said earlier this year with the emergency order lifted, inside dining at full capacity, and the city’s loss in parking revenues, “there is no justification to continuing offering this program at no cost.”
City parking manager Denise Boutilier said the $420 figure for six months’ use of a space represents the average cost for a monthly parking permit in the city, which ranges between $55-$85.
Back in February, Portsmouth City Council members approved fees of $5 per square foot for café area (minimum $1,000) for outdoor dining area on city sidewalks, and $1,500 per city parking space.
Manchester businesses will have the opportunity to secure up to three spaces through the same application process through the City Clerk’s Office used the last two years.
Manchester officials encourage businesses to apply for the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) through the Planning and Community Development Department. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events contributing to community health and safety, economic development, and tourism, and officials say the grants can be used “to enhance the parking spaces to add to our vibrant downtown community.”
The timeline for the 2022 expanded outdoor seating is as follows:
• April 29: Deadline for businesses to provide required information to the Clerk’s Office (layout, number of parking spaces, use of barriers or other structures for protection, fees, etc.);
• May 2-3: Highway Department installs jersey barriers where requested;
• October: Highway Department picks up jersey barriers.