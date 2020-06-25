While the Segway rolls into the sunset, the iBOT is climbing toward a comeback.
Thanks to a foundation that donated $30,000 to pay for it, a Texas police officer injured on the job has an updated model of the iBOT, the stair-climbing wheelchair Dean Kamen developed in the early ’90s, several years before he spun off the chair’s self-balancing technology to create the Segway, the two-wheeler its current owner announced will end production next month.
Lisa Ramsey was honored Thursday at Mobius Mobility’s headquarters in the Millyard with a visit from members of the Manchester and state police departments. The Fort Worth officer has been paralyzed from the waist down since she was shot during a narcotics operation 17 years ago.
Ramsey is the perfect pitch person for the new iBOT, which Mobius began manufacturing in Manchester six months ago, a decade after Johnson & Johnson discontinued producing them in 2009.
The Texas native had one of the original iBOTs, which she used to call her “Star Wars chair.” It was bigger and bulkier, and had “a lot going on.” The new one gets through doors easier.
“It is better than the original version. It’s scaled down,” said Ramsey, 58. “I think it functions a little better. It’s a little smoother. I like it.”
And, Kamen chimed in, it’s 100 pounds lighter, thanks to lithium batteries that can run for days.
“In terms of performance, it just has so much extra energy. It’s unbelievable,” Kamen said. “And it has about 30 pounds of lithium batteries instead of almost a hundred pounds of nickel cadmium batteries.”
Ramsey was presented with the new model in December at the Servpro First Responders Bowl in Dallas, where she tried it out on the football field.
Her chair was paid for by Independence Corps, a nonprofit that helps injured veterans regain their mobility. The Texas-based organization expanded its mission this year to help police and firefighters injured in the line of duty by buying them iBOTs.
Gary Lawson, the Texas group’s president, noted on the nonprofit’s website that Independence Corps helped Kamen’s DEKA Research obtain FDA reclassification for the iBOT as a Class 2 Medical Device, which makes it easier for Kamen’s team to make changes to the device — such as changing the size of the seat — without having to secure additional federal approval.
“We can make seats that are much more capable of dealing with somebody who has good upper body strength,” Kamen said. “When you’re in Class 3 you get one shot. You have to make one and only one seat … Here we can give people choices.”
Mobius employs 10 people in the Millyard and is currently hiring service technicians, customer service reps and physical therapists as the company ramps up production, said Lucas Merrow, the company’s general manager. It has shipped about 20 iBOTs since December, and the company is doing whatever it can to get the chairs to people who need them, he said.
“We’re working with several nonprofits like Independence Corps to help with that but really need Medicare, private insurers, and the VA to recognize the difference the iBOT makes in the lives of people with disabilities,” Merrow said via email after Thursday’s event.