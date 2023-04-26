Hundreds of supporters and opponents of a proposed ban on flavored tobacco products descended on the State House Tuesday to rally support, lobby lawmakers and testify during a public hearing.

Two similar bills, including one sponsored by state Sen. Jill Duson, D-Portland, would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including mint, fruit, chocolate, vanilla and honey. The federal government currently bans flavors, except for menthol, in combustible cigarettes, but allows them in vaping products. Some Maine cities and towns have passed local measures to ban sales of flavored vaping tobacco, including Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Rockland.