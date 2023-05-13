Mobius Mobility

The iBOT Personal Mobility Device can do things most wheelchairs cannot — like climb stairs and traverse rough outdoor terrain — but until now the cost has been inaccessible for most people because it was not covered by health insurance.

Manchester-based Mobius Mobility announced last week that customers can now be reimbursed up to 70% of the cost of the device depending on health care coverage. The company expects to expand the reach of the innovative device, which costs between $35,000 to $40,000.