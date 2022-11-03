Recession

Shelby Barnes of Aberdeen, Maryland, left, talks with Mike Gali from the Susquehanna Workforce Network about potential jobs and other resources available through the organization at the Second Chance job fair at the Epicenter in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Sept. 28.

 Matt Button/The Aegis/The Baltimore Sun Media/TNS

The odds of a U.S. recession are rising. And the chances it will be mild are falling.

The seeds of an eventual downturn are being sown by a taut jobs market that is pushing up wages and inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further into restrictive territory to get price pressures under control.