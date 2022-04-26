Marmon Aerospace & Defense will grow its operations here in the Granite State with plans to construct a new building off Route 3 in Hooksett.
The company is set to purchase Legends Golf driving range but had not closed on the property as of Tuesday. The driving range and mini-golf course will close to the public, according to planning board meeting minutes.
The owners of Legends did not return an email from the Union Leader seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Marmon, which makes specialized cable for aerospace and defense clients, mostly the U.S. government, got approval from the planning board last week for a 82,000-square-foot light industrial/manufacturing facility and associated site improvements, according to Hooksett Planning Director Nicholas Williams.
Bruce Belanger, vice president of operations for Marmon Aerospace & Defense, told the planning board its 90,000-square-foot building on Hayward Street in Manchester is maxed out, with no room for expansion. The Manchester location will remain open, he said Tuesday.
The new facility will primarily make products for the U.S. Navy.
“We were approached last summer to expand our business into the Navy power cable business,” Belanger told the planning board. “The reason for expansion was because the U.S. government has these product lines on order with another manufacturer, but their lead times are 80 to 90 weeks and they have asked us to step up and start making these products.”
The workday at the building is expected to run between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The golf infrastructure will remain, according to TFMoran Principal Nicholas Golon.
“There is no reason to take it down,” he told the board according to meeting minutes. “It will provide the opportunity for the employees to play mini golf. A lot of the building is located within the driving range. Whether the mini-golf or the driving range, it might be a good place for employees to take their break, but they can figure that out.”
Marmon Aerospace & Defense, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has another manufacturing facility in Naples, Fla.
The company will employ approximately 20 people in Hooksett, according to Williams.