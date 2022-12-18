L3Harris

The new ENVG-B night vision goggles ordered by the U.S. Army are being manufactured by L3Harris in Londonderry. The Army made a new $100 million order for an undisclosed number of units in 2021.

 Provided by L3Harris

U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc said on Sunday it would buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc in a $4.7 billion all-cash transaction, as it looks to tap into rising demand for missiles amid the Ukraine conflict.

Reuters had first reported on Saturday that L3Harris was nearing the deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet.