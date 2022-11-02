Boston Billiard Club & Casino completed its sale to Delaware North.
The Buffalo-based company, which also owns the TD Garden in Boston, has launched its first phase of historical horse racing gaming with 50 machines, according to a news release. The company plans to eventually have more than 300 machines.
The sale between Kurt and Susan Mathias and Delaware North was approved by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.
HHR gaming machines look and operate much like other gaming machines, but instead of randomizing the outcome of a play, they determine winners based on previously run horse races, according to a news release.
The machines join the casino’s 17 table games and 16 poker tables. The business also has a restaurant and outdoor bar known as the Container Bar in having been made out of a recycled shipping container.
The machines have placed the billiard tables, but a long-term plan is being developed.
Additional machines are expected to be installed at the 23,000-square-foot venue by December, with no interruption to other gaming and hospitality operations, according to the release.
Delaware North is expected to add about 20 new jobs to the team of about 200.
Delaware North operates gaming businesses in eight states and in Australia.