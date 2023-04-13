FILE PHOTO: Planes resume flights following an FAA system outage at Laguardia Airport in New York

A Delta Air Lines jet comes in for a landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in front of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline after flights earlier were grounded during an FAA system outage on Jan. 11.

CHICAGO — Delta Air Lines on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter, hit by a severe winter storm that drove up operational expenses for the carrier.

Shares of the company fell 1.24%, even as Delta forecast a strong profit outlook for the current quarter, boosted by a rise in transatlantic travel.