CHICAGO - Delta Air Lines said on Monday it is seeking to raise $6.5 billion through new bonds and loans backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program, further bolstering liquidity to weather a drastic downturn in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlanta-based Delta said it has parked about 40% of its fleet and cut its capacity by about 60% in the September quarter from last year as it continues to burn through $27 million in cash each day.
LONDON - World oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday, potentially making it harder for the group and its allies to support the market.
BRUSSELS - A "mini-deal" struck last month to remove EU tariffs on U.S. lobsters is unlikely to be followed swiftly by similar accords, given transatlantic differences over agriculture, EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.
Judith Ramirez received a letter this month that she'd been dreading: The Honolulu hotel that furloughed her from a housekeeping job in March, during the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, made her layoff permanent.
Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it is recruiting 100,000 more workers - the fourth hiring spree it has announced for the United States this year - to keep pace with e-commerce demand that jumped during the pandemic.