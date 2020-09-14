CHICAGO  - Delta Air Lines said on Monday it is seeking to raise $6.5 billion through new bonds and loans backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program, further bolstering liquidity to weather a drastic downturn in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta said it has parked about 40% of its fleet and cut its capacity by about 60% in the September quarter from last year as it continues to burn through $27 million in cash each day.

