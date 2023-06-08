Delta

Travelers surge at the South Terminal inside the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday, May 25, 2023. 

 John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Delta Air Lines has agreed to a settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refunds owed to customers for flights it canceled in parts of 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta doesn’t admit wrongdoing in the settlement preliminarily approved by a federal judge June 2. Documents filed in the case state that there are thousands of passengers in the proposed settlement class.