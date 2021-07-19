Global stock markets swooned Monday, with the Dow slumping more than 700 points, as investors grow increasingly anxious about a delta-led resurgence in coronavirus cases and its potential to derail the economic recovery. Oil prices also fell sharply.
The delta variant is now the dominant strain worldwide and surging rapidly, even in countries with high vaccination rates. New coronavirus infections in the United States rose nearly 70% in a single week, officials reported Friday, and nearly every state has reported an increase in cases. Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo during the Summer Games — which kick off later this week — and banned spectators, but there have been several positive coronavirus tests at the Olympic Village and an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive. Many market watchers are fearful the uptick will lead to a resumption in travel and business restrictions.
Asian markets closed in the red across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading the losses with a 1.8% slide and Japan’s Nikkei falling 1.3%. European markets posted even bigger declines, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 tumbling more than 2.5% and the Pan-European Stoxx 600 sliding 2.3%.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 725.81 points, or nearly 2.1%, to 33,962.04 for its worst day of 2021. The S&P 500 index skidded 68.67 points, nearly 1.6%, to settle at 4,258.49. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index shed 152.25 points, or nearly 1.1%, to close at 14,274.98.
Companies whose fates are tethered to the recovery were hit hard in early trading, with Carnival Cruises and United Airlines sliding 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Energy stocks were also pummeled, with ExxonMobil losing 3.4% and Chevron sliding more than 2.7%.
“The big concern for the market is whether we going to see a slowdown in the global economic recovery,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in commentary Monday. “This could be the overriding force which results in a bad period for equities in the weeks ahead.”
The market jitters and growing case counts echo the earlier days of the pandemic when stocks whipsawed with record volatility as investors struggled to get their arms around the breadth of the pandemic’s impact on the global economy.
The pandemic plunged the U.S. economy into a two-month contraction, according to a new finding by the National Bureau of Economic Research, marking the shortest recession on record. But the public health crisis has continued to grip the economy.
On Monday, investors flocked to safe havens, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note down to 1.198%, its lowest level since February. Bond yields fall as prices rise.
Oil prices also tanked. Over the weekend, OPEC and its allies agreed to ramp up production despite the uncertainty with the delta variant, saying that oil demand is showing “clear signs of improvement” in a statement Sunday. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, shed 6.9% to trade at $68.50 per barrel. West Texas intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined more than 7.6 % to $66.94.