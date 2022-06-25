FOR many, having a backyard oasis complete with a pool remains a priority.
Swimming pools and hot tub installations remain on the rise, and some hoping for relief from the heat this summer will have to wait another year. Pool companies just can’t keep up with demand because of manpower or supply shortages.
Between April 27 and June 2, Manchester had at least a dozen permits pulled to build both inground and above-ground pools.
Paquette Pools & Spas in Hooksett is getting a couple calls a day. In a typical year the company gets a handful of calls each week, said Philip Paquette, vice president.
“It is hard to get back to everyone,” he said. “Right now, we are telling people to call us back in August for next year.”
Besides new pools, the company also does liner replacements and service for more than 600 pools.
“If anyone has a problem they call us, and they expect us there the next day,” Paquette said. “I think we have enough people working for us to handle it.”
Some products that are tough to get are foams for the pools walls, certain filters and diving boards. Last year, chlorine was in short supply, so Paquette Pools & Spas and other stores stocked up.
“If you order early, I think most people are all set,” Paquette said. “Planning for the year was big. Our store is packed with everything right now.”
The increased demand for pools and hot tubs is a direct result of the pandemic, said Sabeena Hickman, president and CEO of the national Pool and Hot Tub Alliance.
“Many homeowners are looking to create the perfect backyard oasis and maximize their outdoor living spaces,” she said in an email. A market study done by the group showed residential inground pool construction was up 24% in 2020 and 21.6% in 2021.
Pool orders up
Bob McNutt, installation and repair manager at Blue Dolphin Pools & Spa in Bedford, recently showed up at Manchester City Hall to apply for a permit to construct a pool. He said a lot of people are still worried about COVID-19 and curtailing the amount they travel.
“So what they are doing right now is they are taking all of their vacation money and they are putting it in their backyard, and it has been like that for two years since COVID started,” he said.
The company installs inground pools and sells above-ground pools for customers to install themselves.
“They want to travel,” he said. “All these people who travel to wherever just assume to stay in their backyard now.”
Before COVID, McNutt said Blue Dolphin would typically install on average about 48 pools a year. Now, that’s doubled.
“We had to get more people to add on two more crews,” he said.
The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance says pool buyers should anticipate six to nine months for competition because of the demand and backlog of supplies and materials.
Most of the permits pulled in Manchester are for above-ground pools. All pools are popular right now.
Paquette Pools & Spas started offering the installation of above-ground pools for the first time in 20 years. The decision was made after a new employee joined the company with expertise in above-ground pools and equipment.
“Everything is selling,” Paquette said.
Continued demand
Besides new installs, pool owners are looking to upgrade and improve current properties, “which means we’re seeing an uptick in supply-and-demand challenges of pool products and supplies — like many other industries across the board,” Hickman said.
Some chlorine tablets have been hard to come by because of the demand and manufacturing challenges. However, liquid and powder forms should be readily available, she said.
“Service professionals and pool owners can consider using other EPA-registered pool sanitizers such as liquid chlorine, calcium hypochlorite, or dichlor,” she said. “Companies may offer additional alternatives so pool owners should discuss options with their pool service company or vendor.”
McNutt said the company is having a tough time getting some fiberglass pools, which typically come in freeform design. Fiberglass production slowed after the freeze in Texas in February 2021. “They are starting to catch up now,” he said.
Filters, pumps, heaters and liners are all in demand at the shop, he said.
Like Paquette Pools, Blue Dolphin is telling customers they may have to wait up to a year at least if they want a fiberglass pool. He has worked in the industry since 1984 and hasn’t experienced anything like the demand.
“It is just crazy,” he said. “People are coming out of the woodwork for pools … These are people who have probably never thought about putting a pool in their backyard and all of sudden COVID made them do it.”
Paquette said some fiberglass pools ordered last summer didn’t come in until this year. The company also works with concrete and steel pools.
He expects the demand for pool construction to continue into next summer based on the calls the company gets on a daily basis. Most people are paying for their pools with cash, but a few choose to finance.
“We’ll see what happens with the (credit) rates,” he said.
Paquette said many families are still interested in staying home and providing an atmosphere for friends to come over and relax.
“Ever since the start of the pandemic, people just want to stay home,” he said. “I think a lot of people have money also.”
Paquette looks forward to one thing.
“I always look forward to winter after a long summer,” he said.