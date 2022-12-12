GM battery

Ultium Cell assembly and production begins at the Ultium Cells LLC facility, Aug. 11, 2022, in Warren, Ohio. 

 Roger Mastroianni/Ultium Cells LLC/TNS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Energy has finalized a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, the EV battery joint venture between General Motors Co. and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution, officials said Monday.

First announced as a "conditional commitment" in July, the loan is the Energy Department's first loan for battery cell production under its Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.

