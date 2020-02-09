CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is offering tobacco tax training sessions for New Hampshire retailers to review the responsibilities of retailers and recent statute changes regarding electronic cigarettes and vaping products that took effect Jan. 1.
Training sessions have been completed in Nashua, Keene and Berlin, and more are scheduled through the remainder of February in Manchester, Hampton, Concord and Plymouth.
Dates, locations and instructions on how to register for a session are available at bit.ly/39bJpBr.
Beginning Jan. 1, the tobacco tax is imposed on e-cigarettes, which includes vaping products.
Every manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and sampler in the business of selling or distributing e-cigarettes in New Hampshire is required to register with the New Hampshire Secretary of State and to obtain a license issued by the Department of Revenue Administration (for manufacturers and wholesalers) or the New Hampshire Liquor Commission (retailers and samplers).
“While the payment itself is made by wholesalers, there are a number of responsibilities required of retailers regarding Tobacco Tax compliancy, including purchasing requirements, verifications, record keeping and documentation,” said Revenue Administration Commissioner Lindsey Stepp, in a release.
Training sessions in February will be held at the following locations:
• Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to noon, Manchester Health Department, Carol Rines Center, 1528 Elm St., Manchester.
• Feb. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet #76, Route 95 Northbound, Hampton.
• Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, 109 Pleasant St., Concord.
• Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St., Plymouth.
Reservations are required.
Register by sending an email to tobacco@dra.nh.gov or by calling (603) 230-4359.