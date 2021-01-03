Meadow Vineyards

Owners Alana Wentworth and Andy Day announce plans to open a winery called Meadow Vineyards.

 Courtesy

Derry business owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth plan to open a new winery out of their existing downtown space at 1½ East Broadway, where they already operate Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing Company. The spot is located next to their restaurant Cask & Vine.

The winery will be called Meadow Vineyards and Day and Wentworth hope to officially open by mid-February.

