Derry business owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth plan to open a new winery out of their existing downtown space at 1½ East Broadway, where they already operate Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing Company. The spot is located next to their restaurant Cask & Vine.
The winery will be called Meadow Vineyards and Day and Wentworth hope to officially open by mid-February.
Derry business owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth plan to open a new winery out of their existing downtown space at 1½ East Broadway, where they already operate Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing Company. The spot is located next to their restaurant Cask & Vine.
Early in my career, I had a boss who was best described as a tyrant. He would manage by fear, intimidate people and cause everyone who worked for him to live with a constant fear of losing their job. It was not a fun situation for most.
You don‘t need a four-year college diploma to land a high-paying job and jumpstart a career. A host of desirable occupations are open to people certified to have the skills needed to do the job, a credential they can earn in a fraction of the time and cost required for a bachelor’s degree.