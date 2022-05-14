LITTLETON — Thanks to a persistent banker, Allen Croteau is building 120 apartments in the North Country, a region he once thought was nothing but trees.
A resident of Derry, Croteau is a former facilities manager at Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital and Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who built some rental housing in his hometown and thought he was on his way into retirement.
That is, however, until David Weed of Service Credit Union pressed Croteau a second time to look at a property in Littleton with some good bones and great potential.
Until 2015, the almost 16-acre property in the Apthorp section of Littleton had been home to a satellite facility of Milford-based Hitchiner Manufacturing, which at one time produced the heads of Callaway Golf’s Big Bertha driver and employed more than 100 people.
When the property was put up for sale, Bob Chapman, who has rehabbed industrial sites in Groveton, Berlin and Gorham, purchased it with the idea of transforming the eight structures into the Littleton campus of Berlin’s White Mountains Community College.
That plan, however, never materialized and Chapman, after careful consideration of what would be best for Littleton, sold the Hitchiner property to Croteau, who said he paid Chapman $1.4 million for it.
During a recent interview, Croteau said that upon seeing the Hitchiner property he immediately knew that it should become market-rate housing. As of May 3, 24 of 120 units were nearing completion, he said, with a number of them already spoken for.
The single-bedroom and loft-style apartments at what is being called Rail Trail Village, will be rented for between $1,350 and $2,000 a month. The complex will be dog-friendly and have a dog park. People will enjoy an indoor gym and possibly up to two on-site restaurants, one of which may span three stories.
Much of the renovated space will feature re-used wood and materials, some of which are 120 years old, from the original Hitchiner buildings, said Croteau.
He expects 24 units to be ready for occupancy by July 1, with another 11 completed by September.
In all, Croteau has 147,000 square feet of space to develop in a series of “intermeshed” buildings that he said stretch for “a quarter mile end to end.”
Rail Trail Village represents a personal and professional rebirth for Croteau.
“I was retired at 59,” he said, and despite having bought a condominium in Maine that he made over, he was nonetheless “lonely and bored,” that is until Weed “told me about a property in Littleton for a second time.”
“I’d never heard of it (Littleton) and thought that there were trees from here to the Canadian border,” he said, but once in the town, he quickly realized what a special place it is.
With a loan from Service Credit Union and help from family members and former colleagues, Croteau began working on the Rail Trail Village, which he said has a two-year buildout.
Asked about the architectural style of the Village, Croteau replied that “I call it ‘industrial traditional.’”
Each apartment will be “a little different” from others, he said, but all will have granite countertops, stone windowsills, individual heating and cooling, and hook-ups for washing machines and dryers. The monthly rent covers all utilities, he said, and includes Wi-Fi and cable TV.
Chapman, who toured Rail Trail Village on May 3, said he was happy with how the project is progressing and with the fact that he sold the Hitchiner property to someone who will do something positive with it for the benefit of the community.
“We promised Littleton that we’d do something good and we did,” Chapman said.