DERRY — Rig A’ Tony’s Italian Take Out on West Broadway is celebrating 20 years in business this summer, and in true Italian fashion, owner Lisa DeSisto is going big with the festivities, and opening three new businesses.
“I want to be the leading Italian provider, and honestly we are the best caterer there is,” DeSisto said.
Her plans for her business are like her whoopie pies.
“It’s go big or go home,” she said.
The past few years for DeSisto have been marked by significant personal challenges that left her nearly homeless and emotionally beaten down two years ago, she said, but with the help of her family and the greater community (which to DeSisto is just as much her family), she is back on top.
This week, DeSisto expects to open a newly renovated 1,258-square-foot corner store at 34 South Ave. as Rig A’ Tony’s Marketplace, which will serve hot-and-ready food to go in a general store setting.
Soon after, she plans on opening another Rig A’ Tony’s restaurant location at 3 Rockingham Road in Windham, which until last December had been a second location for the Grind Rail Trail Cafe.
“We can’t think of a better team to keep the community vibe alive than the one who practically invented it,” Grind owner Melanie Davis wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure.
DeSisto has owned the South Avenue building since 2015 when she opened it as the Milk Run Marketplace. In recent years, she had to close the business. She said her son, Anthony, has been renovating the space for the past few months.
Both the South Avenue and Windham businesses will be retailing ready-to-go food produced at the primary location on West Broadway.
DeSisto said she is investing about $100,000 of her own money into both businesses.
A third new business will be located in Derry, but DeSisto said she is not ready to disclose the details of that until a deal is nailed down.
She plans to unveil all the new businesses to family and friends with a trolley tour on March 17, which will end at the mystery business. March 18 will mark the grand openings of the three businesses.
This is not the first time DeSisto has expanded her business. Aside from the short-lived Milk Run venture, she also opened a Rig A’ Tony’s restaurant in Auburn about two years ago and closed it less than a year after. DeSisto says she hopes to return to Auburn someday down the road.
Around that time, DeSisto said she was dealing with a divorce and her mother’s terminal illness. Her friend and insurance agent, John Obrey, offered to house her for a time, and DeSisto began therapy, which she said helped to turn her life around.
“I forgot what I had, and I did not value myself,” DeSisto said. “I felt like a failure.”
But community members would ask how she was doing and offer their help whenever they saw her, and her restaurant crew helped support her as well, she said. She began to build back her confidence and return to the basics of her business.
DeSisto hangs a framed quote from the Wizard of Oz as inspiration. “You’ve always had the power, my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself,” it says.
After her mother, a longtime fixture at the restaurant known to all as “Ma,” died, and her son graduated from college, DeSisto decided it was time to go all in.
So far, she’s expanded her workforce by about 50% in the past six months, she estimates, and has created a new internship program that she hopes will serve as an employee pipeline for younger workers to stick around.
“It’s not about money for me,” DeSisto said.
She said her business has been about food and family.
The idea of Rig A’ Tony’s has long been to create an authentic Italian family atmosphere with fresh homemade meals, which is bound to happen when its owner is by her own description a hyperactive woman who grew up in an Italian neighborhood in Stoneham, Mass., learning how to cook from her mother and grandmother.
“I always tell people, I’m not a chef, but I’m a great cook,” she said.
DeSisto knows her customers by name, often greets them with a hug, enforces a rule printed on her menu that prohibits texting at the table, and if the volume level in the shop is ever low, it won’t be for long. “It’s yelling and screaming, and it’s just like home,” DeSisto said.