A longtime plumbing contractor says state licensing rules are making it harder for companies like his to survive and has asked a state board to consider amending them.
At the heart of the issue is a rule that requires a licensed journeyman plumber — a title which requires four years of training to attain — be assigned to all service calls, and to directly supervise an apprentice on such a call.
“What they’re saying is I cannot let a person, unless they have a journeyman’s plumbing license, go change a toilet seat,” said Dave Benedict, a 30-year-licensed plumber and the owner of Derry Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning.
Send an apprentice alone and the company can be issued fines or have its licenses suspended if caught.
Sending an apprentice with one year of experience to do something as simple as changing a toilet seat would cost the customer about $260, but sending him with a licensed plumber to supervise the apprentice is about $480, Benedict said.
“It all falls down on the homeowner,” he said.
It also makes it harder for small businesses, like Benedict’s 10-employee operation, to be adequately staffed, Benedict said. That’s because plumbers are a dying breed.
More and more older plumbers are retiring and not enough young people are getting into the trades, according to UA Local 131 Plumbers and Steamfitters business manager David Pelletier.
“There’s just not enough people out there,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier would like to see more young people become plumbers, but is wary of lowering the bar for apprentices to go out on their own. He said he is reserving judgment on Benedict’s proposal until he can read it, but said a similar idea was proposed in recent years, which he was against and was voted down by the Mechanical Safety and Licensing Board.
Benedict sent a letter via his lawyer, Daniel Corely of McGrath Law Firm, to the Mechanical Board in July outlining his concerns. He asked the board to consider creating an intermediate license he termed a “certified service plumber” that would be licensed after one year of training and permitted to do only minor repairs or installations without supervision.
“The failure to do so will only hurt the consumer and create a monopoly of big plumbing companies charging a premium price for a minor repair,” Corley’s letter states.
Benedict said he understands the need for the full four-year licensing process and direct supervision of apprentices for major jobs like construction work, but feels it’s unnecessary for simpler assignments.
The board discussed his proposal at its Aug. 11 meeting and sent Benedict a letter inviting him to discuss it further at its Sept. 8 meeting.
During this month’s meeting, the board suggested the option for apprentices to take the one-year bypass test, which would fast-forward their journeyman license by three years, but Benedict said that wasn’t good enough.
Ultimately, the Mechanical Board listened to the proposal and would be open to a change if there is enough support from others in the field. Corley called the meeting “productive.”
“The Board listened intently to Attorney Corley’s presentation today and did agree to continue to look at this issue and consider legislative changes if there is more support from those licensed,” said Joseph Shoemaker, the director of the Division of Licensing and Board Administration.
Corley said there are other states that already have a similar system in place, such as Colorado and Kansas.
Though Benedict alleges enforcement action has ramped up in recent months, the Mechanical Board denies this. A spokesperson for the board said enforcement has been consistent overall though some variation in complaints can result in occasional dips and spikes.
For example, there were 13 complaints in January 2020, and six in January 2021. Between June and August there were between four and five complaints statewide each month.
The rule has been in force since 2015, but Benedict said many companies have had no choice but to ignore it when it was cost prohibitive, but saw no consequences until recently. He said state inspectors have pulled over his own trucks about four times in the past year to make sure an apprentice is traveling with a supervisor.
Benedict began a letter campaign last week, asking his fellow plumbers to sign onto his proposal.
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to change a toilet seat,” Benedict said. “I can teach a guy in less than a year, max, to do every single task that we do, and do it the right way.”