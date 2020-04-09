Familiar Derry take-out shack is being purchased by Lisa DeSisto.
Derry Italian restaurant owner Lisa DeSisto is purchasing Clam Haven, a 66-year-old summer seafood take-out shack in Derry that’s been owned and operated by Rick Metts for over 33 years.
DeSisto, who owns Rig A’ Tony’s Italian Take Out on West Broadway, said the parties came to an agreement in January.
Metts said DeSisto has been in business in Derry for 20 years and has a great reputation in the community.
When Metts advertised the sale of the business starting in October 2018, he posted a price of $529,000 for the business only. Metts and DeSisto declined to disclose the final closing cost.
Metts originally planned to continue to own the property at 94 Rockingham Road, and lease it to a new owner under a five-year lease, according to the posting. But DeSisto is in the process of purchasing the property as well. The town’s assessed value of the property is $340,500.
In the meantime, DeSisto has begun operating the business with new managers and Metts has stayed on to help train the managers and staff in the hopes of maintaining the same recipes and portions.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” DeSisto said. “So we’re going to keep everything the exact same.”
As such, Metts says the change in operators hasn’t really sunk in yet.
“It’s not strange yet because I’m still here,” Metts said.
He declined to say what kind of sales the landmark seafood, sandwich and ice cream shop does in a season, but he implied it is very successful despite being open about six months of the year, from spring to fall.
DeSisto said the two businesses are similar in that they both have a primarily take-out model, but different and complementary because they are busy at opposite times of the year.
Rig A’ Tony’s does a lot of its catering business during the holiday season starting in the fall, and sales drop off in the warmer months.
“My business, come July, I’m really dead,” DeSisto said.
She said she will be able to use some of Clam Haven’s equipment, such as its five deep fryers, during the off season to help fulfill some of Rig A’ Tony’s high-volume orders.
DeSisto said she moved her head cook to manage the new shop, and hired a former Rig A’ Tony’s employee as a second manager. She plans to hire a third manager who will float between the two restaurants.
She will also be able to keep on some of the Clam Haven employees by employing them at her other restaurants during the colder months.
“It’s tough getting part-time employees for six months,” Metts said.
After the sale is complete and Metts is finished training the new staff, he said he is considering some new ventures.
“(I’m) toying with the idea of a food truck, maybe,” Metts said.
He expects the sale will be finalized in mid-May.
In early March, DeSisto opened the Rig A’ Tony’s Marketplace at 34 South Ave., and another Rig A’ Tony’s restaurant at 3 Rockingham Road in Windham. She said they started strong but she had to close them shortly after because of COVID-19.
For now, Rig A’ Tony’s is continuing to produce take-out meals at its Derry location, and offering delivery and pick-up at both Derry and Windham locations. DeSisto is planning on reopening the Marketplace this month.
DeSisto owns the property for the Derry restaurant and marketplace and is leasing the Windham location.
Metts said he and his family are looking forward to the new chapter in their lives.
“The Metts family would like to thank the Greater Derry community for all their support over the years,” Metts said. “The regular customers are the ones who keep you in business.”
While Metts has owned Clam Haven for 33 years, the business itself was founded by Gilbert “Gilly” Michaud in 1954. It changed hands in the 1970s to Michaud’s daughter, who later sold it to Metts and his original partner in 1986. Metts later bought out his partner in 2004.
Metts said all four of his adult daughters grew up working at Clam Haven. His wife, Sue, began helping him with the administrative side of the business three or four years ago, after about 30 years of previously working as an office manager at various doctors’ practices.