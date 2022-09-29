Busy West Broadway
Traffic moves on busy West Broadway in downtown Derry.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

DERRY -- New restaurants, breweries and event venues are slated to open in Derry in the near future, while other businesses in the state's fourth-largest community are busy expanding.

The boost in new business comes as construction begins on Interstate 93's Exit 4A, which will further open up economic development opportunities in both Derry and Londonderry.

Crystal Avenue
The view looking north on Crystal Avenue in Derry on Sept. 29, 2022.
Starbucks on Crystal Avenue in Derry
The new Starbucks on Crystal Avenue in Derry is almost complete.
Former Wendy's
The former Wendy's on Crystal Aveune in Derry awaits redevelopment.
Hyla Brook Estate

An artist's rendering of the future Hyla Brook Estate to built at 140 Rockingham Road. 