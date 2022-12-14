International visitors boosted spending in the world’s most-visited cities this past year and were one of the key contributors to driving their recovery, according to the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2022, a report released on Tuesday, from independent market research firm Euromonitor International.

Travelers spent more this year in the places they visited. This “inbound” tourism spending-from transcontinental and inter-regional visitors-has increased by 112% compared to 2021, in spite of inflation. Globally, tourist spend per trip is showing a 13% increase at current 2022 prices, with an average spend of $1,331 per arrival worldwide. For 2023, total tourist spend is projected to exceed $1.4 trillion dollars globally. Excerpts from the report were shared with Bloomberg ahead of its release.