MANCHESTER — A court challenge of a redevelopment project on Elm Street is an effort to delay the apartment complex and jack up the costs, the lawyer for the developer said during a trial on Tuesday.
Manchester lawyer John Cronin said it has been five years since Oak Leaf Homes first launched plans for a 90-unit, four-story apartment complex on Elm Street across from Market Basket.
Although the project has won approvals from city regulatory boards and a tax break from Manchester aldermen, it remains bogged down in legal challenges.
“These are strategic appeals, designed to make this as expensive and as long and drawn out as possible,” Cronin told Superior Court Judge Amy Messer.
Cronin said Oak Leaf would like to resume construction at the empty lot in March. Construction will take 16 months, with an estimated cost of up to $20 million.
Messer presided over an hour-long trial Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
The trial pits George and Phyllis Zioze, who own the building just to the south of the lot, against Oak Leaf and its principal, Ron Dupont. Dupont and his Red Oak Properties own about 1,200 rental units in the city.
The Ziozes’ lawyer, Roy Tilsley, said the couple are not trying to make the project more expensive. At issue for them is access to their loading dock.
“We have some concerns with the scope and size of the project,” he said. The Ziozes, who have owned their property for decades, were in the courtroom, as was Dupont.
Tilsley faulted the Zoning Board of Adjustment for allowing parking spaces 3½ feet from the Willow Street property line, where the ordinance calls for 10 feet. And he faulted the Planning Board for approving the project without requiring Dupont to hire an engineer to study internal traffic movements within the apartment building parking lot.
Messer queried lawyers for both sides. She asked Cronin why the lot should be eligible for a variance. And she asked Tilsley why the Ziozes objected to a variance that would provide more parking.
“Isn’t more parking better for the area?” she asked.
Because the case is a challenge of city approvals, the city of Manchester is also a party in the case.
Deputy City Solicitor Peter Chiesa noted that another legal challenge exists. Tilsley has filed paperwork to reopen a case about an easement granted through the Oak Leaf property.
“That’s the elephant in the courtroom that needs to be resolved,” Chiesa said.
Messer said she would try to have an order in the case by early March.