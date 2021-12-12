Ten years after The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch closed and seven years after stepping in to redevelop it, Les Otten may have finally found funding.
On Monday morning in Colebrook, the Coos County Commissioners will meet to consider an agreement with the nonprofit Provident Resources Group to finance, build, own and operate a hotel and conference center at The Balsams Resort.
During a Dec. 10 telephone interview, Provident Chairman/CEO Steve Hicks said Provident currently has a $4 billion portfolio, including student housing projects with the University of Massachusetts at campuses in Dartmouth and Boston. The Balsams would be its first project in New Hampshire.
Provident would seek to sell no more than $125 million of bonds through Goldman Sachs to institutional investors to finance the first phase of redevelopment.
Provident would receive an annual fee, which would be paid from the operation of the Lake Gloriette hotel and conference center that Provident would own and Otten’s team would run, Hicks said.
He said if the Coos County Commissioners allows Provident to become part of The Balsams project that Coos County would not incur “any financial obligation.”
In addition to Provident covering local property taxes, what Hicks described as “the net free cash flow from the project” would go to Coos County and would be spent at the discretion of the County Commissioners pursuant to Provident’s charitable mission.
According to Provident’s website: “Provident Resources is ... committed to making a positive impact in communities across the country through the development, ownership and operation of state-of-the-art educational, healthcare, senior living, and multi-family housing facilities and services.”
“What we hope is that we will be able to play a role, along with Les Otten and the fantastic team he has assembled, in the overall project in bringing it (The Balsams) back to life,” Hicks said.
“There will be institutional investors who will see the future of The Balsams, not just our project,” he said, but also with the other elements of Phase I, which also includes improvements to the Donald Ross-designed golf course at the resort, and expansion of the Wilderness ski area.
“We believe they (institutional investors) will see the beauty of the project and what it’s going to do for this area of northern New Hampshire but we won’t know that until we structure it and sell the tax-exempt bonds; that’s the risk we take,” said Hicks.
Otten said he remains optimistic and enthusiastic about The Balsams, noting that the project has $20 million worth of real estate pre-commitments.
While the Provident model of funding “was new to me as of eight months ago,” said Otten, “it’s not new to Goldman Sachs” nor to the investors who’ve previously purchased bonds from Provident.
Otten pointed out that the scale of the project is one that hasn’t been seen in New Hampshire in many years.
“I can understand the skepticism, but I’m also 72 so I have the ability to look at 50-something years” in the resort industry, he said, and to put things into perspective with The Balsams. “It took me 10 years — from 1972 to 1982 — to take this tiny ski area with no lodging (Sunday River in Bethel, Maine) to turn it into something,” Otten said.
“We still see exactly what we saw seven years ago, which is an extraordinary opportunity and that potential is now being confirmed by Provident and underwritten by Goldman Sachs.”