The number of pumps at a proposed gas station on Route 101 in Bedford has been reduced from 16 to 12, according to the plans submitted with the town.
It is one of a number of changes that has been made to the plan before the project goes before the zoning board at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The vacant site at 2 Hardy Road is diagonally across the street from the Hannaford supermarket. The plans require four variances from the town’s zoning board. Gas stations are not allowed in the town’s commercial zone.
Site plans now show six, double-sided fueling stations, instead of eight.
The 6,000-square-foot gas station is being proposed by Sullivan Construction, which has owned the lot since 2005. In 2014, Hess Corp. proposed a similar gas station at the spot. The zoning board voted against the requested variances.
Sullivan Construction must prove a “material change” in the application before a public hearing is opened for the project, according to a memo from Town Planner Becky Hebert.
Several neighbors have spoken against the plan, including a number of them speaking at the conservation commission.
Sullivan reduced the numbers of pumps based on feedback from the commission.
Other changes include shortening the drive-thru bypass lane to increase the buffer with wetlands to a minimum of 30 feet and the canopy was moved back to comply with front setbacks. Green space was added to the front of the site to increase space for a bioretention system, as recommended by the conservation commission, Hebert said.
Sullivan mentioned the town’s 2021 Master Plan, in which demand for gasoline exceeds supply by $41 million, suggesting a potential for more gas stations. The plan lists the proposed property as a “locally serving development sector,” intended to support smaller commercial activity, Hebert said.
Bedford has six gas stations in the high commercial and performance zones. The town has “carefully regulated” gas stations over the years, Hebert said.
Sullivan also says the site is along one of the state’s EV fast-charging station corridors as established by the Department of Transportation.
Attorney John Cronin has previously said the area is underserved by gas stations. Two Mobil stations are located on that road, a little more than a mile away in one direction and about 3 miles away in the other direction.
The zoning board packet includes 99 pages of letters in support of the project from residents and business owners. Most are form letters.
Matthew Carlone, 155 Hitching Post Lane, wrote in a letter to town planners that Bedford ”does not want or need another” gas station.
“I am not against the development of the land. I understand that the property is in the commercial zone, and I believe the landowner and developers can introduce a proposal that does not involve destroying wetlands, potentially contaminating Ash Bog and residential drinking water, and increasing the risk of a serious motor accident,” he said.
The variances needed are to allow the gas station, the drive-thru, 2,532-square-feet of fill and a retaining wall higher than six feet within a wetland setback.
Sullivan Construction says the new plans are different from the Hess in that it includes a drive-thru coffee shop and four EV charging stations.
Unlike the Hess plans, the plans only have one driveway off Route 101, which will be shared with a proposed 14,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility for The Wholistic Pet, where pet food and other products will be packaged.