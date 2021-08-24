EPPING -- A developer has abandoned the idea of building a distribution center in Epping because of a weight limit on roads in neighboring Fremont and is now considering a 315-unit apartment complex for the property.
The new conceptual plan for the undeveloped site at 46 Martin Road calls for the construction of seven buildings with a total of 315 units -- 20% of which would be considered workforce housing.
Planning Board Chairwoman Heather Clark said the project, which is in the early stages and needs several approvals, would be the largest apartment complex proposed in Epping in recent memory.
The land is owned by 46 Martin Road LLC. Thomas Prieto, the company’s primary owner, is spearheading the development.
Project officials met with the planning board on Aug. 12 to discuss the plan, but Clark described it as “simply conceptual” at this point.
The additional traffic generated by the complex was one of the biggest concerns raised at the meeting.
In a letter to the town, project lawyer Amy Manzelli explained that the original plan was to pursue an industrial warehouse distribution center, but things changed after Fremont selectmen last November adopted a weight limit ordinance.
The restriction prohibits vehicles with a gross weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds from using Fremont’s section of Shirking Road and Rogers Road; Shirking Road intersects with Martin Road.
Some trucks for the distribution center, which would have used the roads to access Route 101, would have exceeded the weight limit, according to Manzelli.
“Fortunately, traffic generated by a residential use, such as the new neighborhood now proposed, is not prohibited by the new Fremont weight limit. So, for the dual purpose of making productive use of the land and serving the important objective of providing workforce housing, the current concept is now proposed,” she wrote.
Epping and Fremont town officials have been at odds over the wear and tear on Fremont’s side of Shirking Road and nearby Rogers Road caused by heavy trucks from commercial properties in Epping.
Fed up with the damage to its roads and a feeling that Epping had not done enough to address the issue over the years, Fremont selectmen put the weight limit ordinance in place.
The ordinance outraged some Epping selectmen, who were surprised by the decision and have since accused Fremont of not acting neighborly and working with Epping to find a solution.
As part of the apartment project, the developer would pay to have the town’s water and sewer lines extended to the property.
The complex would also have walking access to the large Brickyard Square shopping center, which is located directly behind the property.
Project officials are expected to meet with the planning board again in the coming weeks to discuss the plan further.
“We’re expecting them to come forward with a full plan on what they want to do,” Clark said.