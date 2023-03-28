A developer who hopes to build an electric vehicle service center and showroom off South River Road in Bedford has asked for another year to pull a building permit.
Elias Patoucheas of South River Road Ventures LLC asked the planning board for the one-year extension Monday night. The request was unanimously approved.
Tesla was set to open in the proposed 41,486-square-foot building on vacant land at South River Road and the southern end of Technology Drive, according to the project plans. Patoucheas never publicly announced Tesla was the tenant, but said they were expected to open by the end of the year.
Planning Board Chairman Charlie Fairman asked if there was any reason to believe the project wouldn’t be happening.
“Unsure at this point,” Patoucheas said. “There’s been a lot of time spent and effort and money spent to design and obtain the approvals, which I did last year, so I am just asking for more time.”
He said no changes are being requested for the approved site plan.
This would be Tesla’s first service center and showroom in New Hampshire if the plans proceed. The company has four in Massachusetts, with the closest being in Watertown and Peabody, according to its website.
The building would be used mostly for maintenance, parts and car prep for the vehicles, which are ordered online.
The plans include a 5,000-square-foot showroom, with two “superchargers” and four wall chargers.