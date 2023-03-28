Proposed EV dealership on South River Road

An artist’s drawing of what will likely be a Tesla dealership on South River Road in Bedford.

 Provided by Bedford Planning Board

A developer who hopes to build an electric vehicle service center and showroom off South River Road in Bedford has asked for another year to pull a building permit.

Elias Patoucheas of South River Road Ventures LLC asked the planning board for the one-year extension Monday night. The request was unanimously approved.