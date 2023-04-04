Concrete has been poured and the plumbing is going in for the new gas station/convenience store at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive off Interstate 93 in Manchester. The store will also have a Dunkin’ location, for which the developers want to add a drive-thru lane.
The developer of a gas station being built off Wellington Road in Manchester now wants to add a drive-thru for a Dunkin’ coffee shop.
Many residents in the Wellington Hill neighborhood opposed the approval of the Z-1 Express gas station in June 2020. At least one resident, who has been opposed to the project from the beginning, says a drive-thru will only add more traffic and dangerous conditions at the busy intersection of Wellington and Edward J. Roy Drive.
The request to add the drive-thru will be presented to the Zoning Board of Adjustments on April 13. Drive-thru services are only allowed in the city with a special exception.
The intersection is about 1,500 feet east of Interstate 93’s Exit 8.
The Dunkin’ has already been approved, but developer Jack Nasr says a drive-thru is needed in a post-COVID world. He said drive-thru lanes have become a safe way to get coffee and fast food during the pandemic.
“What we are trying to do is make it more convenient for customers and for us,” he said.
He said there is plenty of space — nearly 400 feet — to have cars queue on the property.
The application prepared by Keach-Nordstrom Associates says a drive-thru window will “have little to no overall change to anticipated traffic movements.” No changes are being proposed to the size of the 6,500-square-foot restaurant or convenience store.
“As for pedestrian safety, the site was designed with a dedicated sidewalk from Edward J. Roy Drive to the front of the site via a pedestrian crosswalk and as such this request will not create or unduly impair pedestrian safety,” the application reads.
Linda Garrish Thomas, who lives at Stone Terrace Condominiums, said she is not surprised by plans to add a drive-thru.
“I find it very upsetting,” she said. “Adding a drive-thru will add another element of danger to an already disastrous gas station complex project.”
Many speed and traffic from apartments and a Dartmouth Health facility cause the traffic to bottleneck during peak hours, she said.
Nasr said he worked with neighbors to downsize the gas station, including reducing the number of pumps from 16 to 12.
He said he respects all the neighbors and faced similar pushback in Goffstown. Many have come around now the gas station with a Dunkin’ drive-thru is open.
“Even the ones against me will be our first customers,” he said.
Garrish Thomas says she won’t be one of them.
“There have been discussions about a boycott,” she said.