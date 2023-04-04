Wellington Road Service Center

Concrete has been poured and the plumbing is going in for the new gas station/convenience store at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive off Interstate 93 in Manchester. The store will also have a Dunkin’ location, for which the developers want to add a drive-thru lane.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The developer of a gas station being built off Wellington Road in Manchester now wants to add a drive-thru for a Dunkin’ coffee shop.

Many residents in the Wellington Hill neighborhood opposed the approval of the Z-1 Express gas station in June 2020. At least one resident, who has been opposed to the project from the beginning, says a drive-thru will only add more traffic and dangerous conditions at the busy intersection of Wellington and Edward J. Roy Drive.