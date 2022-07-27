Proposed Gas Station in Bedford

A conceptual site plan of a gas station proposed for Route 101 in Bedford showing six pumping stations, instead of eight.

 Provided by TF Moran

The developer who proposed a gas station on Route 101 in Bedford is considering options after the zoning board refused to hear the plans.

The vacant site at 2 Hardy Road is diagonally across the street from the Hannaford supermarket. The plans require four variances from the town’s zoning board. Gas stations are not allowed in the town’s commercial zone.