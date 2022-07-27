The developer who proposed a gas station on Route 101 in Bedford is considering options after the zoning board refused to hear the plans.
The vacant site at 2 Hardy Road is diagonally across the street from the Hannaford supermarket. The plans require four variances from the town’s zoning board. Gas stations are not allowed in the town’s commercial zone.
In 2014, Hess Corp. proposed a similar gas station at the spot. The zoning board voted against the requested variances back then.
The board voted 5-0 against hearing the plans because they did not show “material change” from the 2014 plans.
The new plans called for a 6,000-square-foot gas station with 12 pumps. Sullivan Development, which has owned the lot since 2005, said the new plans are different from the Hess in that it includes a drive-thru coffee shop and four EV charging stations.
One option is an appeal of the decision, according to attorney John Cronin.
“The owners are weighing their options,” he said in an email to the Union Leader. “So many people supported the use as it combined green energy charging with gas and related services. They were disappointed they did not get a chance to show how this use was different and how the new fuel technology and systems provide early warning and fail safe protections for the environment.”
At the July 19 meeting, Chairman John Morin said he had a tough time seeing any difference from the 2014 plans.
“It is a gas station/convenience store at the same property,” he said.
Vice Chairman Neal Casale said the new proposal will likely draw more traffic than the previous plans.
Unlike the Hess plans, the plans only have one driveway off Route 101, which will be shared with a proposed 14,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility for The Wholistic Pet, where pet food and other products will be packaged.
The board approved the variances for The Wholistic Pet.