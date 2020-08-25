The developer for a proposed four-story apartment complex in southwest Nashua has withdrawn his variance application for the project.
The withdrawal comes two weeks after more than 100 letters were submitted to the zoning board expressing opposition to the proposed 160-unit apartment building at 8 Merrit Parkway.
The project was originally set to be reviewed by the zoning board on Aug. 11, but a request was made by the developer’s attorney to delay the matter until Aug. 25.
Attorney Morgan Hollis told zoning officials that, based on feedback from neighbors and the planning board, developer Robert Parsons of Nashua was reconsidering the size, shape and configuration of the proposal.
On Monday, however, the variance application was withdrawn and the project is no longer being considered by the zoning board -- at least for now.
Dozens of letters objecting to the proposed apartment building were sent to zoning officials, including correspondence from Alderwoman Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen.
“The proposed apartment development alters the essential character of this neighborhood. The area is comprised of all single family homes surrounded by fields for recreation,” said Wilshire.
Wilshire said many residents have reached out to her expressing opposition; a petition was also formed by opponents.
Hannaford Bros. Co. originally purchased the 8 Merrit Parkway site in 2002 for $1.7 million with a plan to construct a grocery store. That plan never came to fruition.
Parsons, of Nashua, has entered a purchase and sale agreement with Hannaford Bros. Co. for the parcel -- the largest undeveloped parcel in the Maplewood condominium neighborhood.
Parsons said recently the proposed apartment complex would help to fill a demand for more housing in Nashua, adding that another residential element will help provide additional foot traffic for the businesses in the vicinity.
“I feel that the land will be developed by someone eventually, so better for us that it is done right, and by Rob,” said Brian Perry of Nashua, a supporter of the project. “I also feel the additional population will certainly help the local businesses in the area.”
LaTonya Muccioli of Nashua disagreed, saying the city has many vacated buildings and properties that could be repurposed to provide additional apartments.
“My family property is a few streets over from Merrit Parkway. Having a multi-unit residence, regardless of size, will lower property values, add traffic, trash, noise, pollution and do irreparable damage to the wetlands, wildlife and bird habitat and overall aesthetics.”