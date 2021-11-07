As developers grapple with the pandemic, they say it’s time to be realistic and innovative.
“Retail is deader than dead. I’m exaggerating a bit, but I’d say retail is in a bit of a freefall,” said Michael Kane, president and CEO of the Kane Company in Portsmouth.
Kane said Amazon has shifted the market so dramatically since March 2020 that many people would rather use the internet than visit stores to buy everyday items, even toothpaste.
“Why would you park and walk in the rain when you could sit in Starbucks, if it’s open, and order on your phone?” Kane said.
Kane has been trying to redevelop the Thomas J. McIntyre Federal Building property in downtown Portsmouth for years but has hit roadblocks.
The team of Redgate/Kane submitted their qualifications for the project with other interested parties in 2017. Since then, residents and neighbors have complained to the City Council about the plans to create apartment buildings with commercial space on the ground floors.
“We are absolutely nowhere with that,” Kane said. “It’s been a tough project. It’s a wait and see.”
The Kane Company holds a portfolio with over 4 million square feet of office, retail, hospitality and industrial properties in southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts and is one of the largest commercial landlords in Portsmouth, according to its website.
Kane’s advice for others?
“Keep your eyes open and be persistent,” he said.
Ben VanCamp, chief collaborator and president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, said members are reporting a strong summer season and are hopeful for the holidays.
Portsmouth is an unusual market because of the influx of tourists in the summer months and year-round attractions, which interest day trippers from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
VanCamp said when he looks to the future of office spaces in the city, he expects there may be some changes as employers make permanent decisions about whether employees will work remotely or from a shared space in 2022 and beyond.
“It’s not that people don’t want office space, they’re just using it differently,” VanCamp said. “I do think there will be some changes. I think call centers work well in a remote environment.”
Steve Duprey, owner of The Duprey Companies in Concord, agrees with VanCamp and says his clients are making decisions about what kind of office setting will work for them on a short-term and long-term basis.
“We’ve had a couple that thought they would reduce space and needed to increase space for social distancing,” Duprey said.
Duprey, who also develops hotels, said the various regions of the state, such as Portsmouth, the I-93 corridor and the North Country, are being impacted by the economic changes in different ways.
Duprey said the tourism industry is doing well north of Concord, as people from up to 10 hours away drive to New Hampshire to escape more densely populated areas and recreate during the pandemic.
South of Concord, it’s a different story, where business travel is the major driver for hotels and projections are that won’t be back to even 80% before the first quarter of 2024, he said.
Duprey said there is an advantage to being in the Concord market because it is the state’s capitol, and there is a lot of important business done in the city.
“I just love Concord. Concord is one of those markets that doesn’t get too frothy in the good times and doesn’t get too depressed in the bad times,” Duprey said.
At Brady Sullivan Properties in Manchester, co-owner Arthur Sullivan said the company is currently looking into turning office space into residential space. Retail spaces are being considered for storage units.
Sullivan recently spoke at a CEO Forum at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. During an interview after the event, he said the company attributes its success to thinking outside of the box.
“We look for the opportunities that probably most people don’t see,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said that throughout the pandemic, the company never shut down and was in constant contact with tenants. In 2022, he looks forward to more normalcy.
“It was the unknown that I think had the biggest impact on our tenants and employees,” Sullivan said.