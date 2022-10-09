Every square inch of the DHL Bow Distribution Center is packed with wine and spirits ready to be shipped to the state’s 66 Liquor and Wine Outlets and hundreds of restaurants across the state.

Recently, the company added and installed a new racking system and shelves above the loading dock doors to increase capacity of the 244,000-square-foot building off of Route 3A. But to be more efficient and to increase product offerings, the company will soon break ground on a 27,235-square-foot expansion, which will add more than 10% more space.