Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is agreeing to fund two positions in Lebanon’s Fire Department as well as enter into a new payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, deal with the city.
“Under the circumstances, I think it’s the best arrangement that can be made,” said City Manager Shawn Mulholland.
The hospital will pay the city about $1.7 million a year for the next 20 years, with a 2.5% increase every year. Mulholland said the hospital is nonprofit and not required to pay taxes on the majority of its property in the city. The city could be collecting millions every year from the hospital, instead of just $1.7 million, if it were a for-profit entity.
Hospital representatives were not available for comment on Monday.
Mulholland said Lebanon loses about a billion dollars a year in property tax valuations to not-for-profit entities like churches and charities, or property owned by the federal government. Lebanon has more than $3 billion in property valuation, but about $2 billion in the valuation tax base, he said.
Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said the hospital is agreeing to fund a 40 hour per week position for a community nurse program. He said it will likely involve two part-time nurses who will report to the fire department, as well as a community paramedic. The plan is to have the nurses and the paramedic available to reach out to the community and be proactive in addressing health care needs.
“We shouldn’t just be responding to medical calls with an ambulance and then go away at that point,” Christopoulos said.
The paramedic and nurse will target their care on elderly patients, especially those just released from the hospital. Christopoulos said there are concentrations of elderly people in the city and many have need for medical care, like wound cleaning, falling preventions, and blood pressure checks. The paramedic can help bridge the health care gap with these residents, and help connect them with their primary care providers.
The community paramedic will also be a firefighter and available to fight fires and respond to emergencies, Christopoulos said.
Mulholland said the arrangement will work well with the city, the hospital, and residents. Fewer people will need to go to the hospital, the city will not have to make as many ambulance trips, and residents will get better care in their homes, he said.