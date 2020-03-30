Even as it prepares for a surge in need, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is looking at a decrease in revenue because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
An email recently sent out to staff by DHMC President and CEO Joanne Conroy said the hospital’s decision to postpone elective and routine procedures is having a big impact on the hospital’s bottom line.
“(It) has become clear that we will not be able to achieve our $65.9 million (3.3%) budgeted operating margin,” Conroy wrote in her ‘Joanne’s Journal’ email to staff.
DHMC representative Audra Burns declined to comment on the email when contacted Monday.
“Joanne’s Journal is an internal communications document that is not intended for public distribution,” Burns said in an email. “When we have information to share with the public, it will be distributed through our usual distribution channels as we are committed to sharing the most up to date information during this evolving situation.”
Conroy’s email to staff also indicated that the hospital’s plans for a new $130 million patient tower may be put on hold temporarily, though no final decisions have been made.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, which is part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock system, sent an appeal letter last week seeking donations. The hospital is currently raising money to pay for personal protective equipment for staff.
Claremont-based Valley Regional Health interim CEO Deanne Howard did not respond to questions about her hospital’s financial situation.
Last week, LRGHealthcare — which operates Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital — said it expects to lose millions of dollars from lost business. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester expects to lose “tens of millions in revenue” by the end of the crisis, executive vice president and chief operating officer Alex Walker told the Union Leader.
The disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak stretches out beyond health care. Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon said in an email to the Dartmouth community that the Hanover college is losing more than $15 million in room and board revenue after canceling in-person classes for the spring term.
Dartmouth College also hit hard
Hanlon said the stock market downturn is also hitting Dartmouth’s endowment, a major source of revenue for the college. The endowment has lost about 25% of its value, he said.
“The subsequent loss of endowment value will impact an important revenue stream for Dartmouth now and into the future,” Hanlon said.
Dartmouth’s endowment was reported at $5.7 billion in September.