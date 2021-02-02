Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help develop its workforce.

 Provided by DHMC

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting help to develop its workforce, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“This grant will benefit our New Hampshire system members and other New Hampshire-based rural health care organizations that seek to hire, train and retain employees in hard-to-fill, patient-facing roles,” said Aimee Claiborne, Chief Human Resources Officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.

Tuesday, February 02, 2021