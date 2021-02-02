Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting help to develop its workforce, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“This grant will benefit our New Hampshire system members and other New Hampshire-based rural health care organizations that seek to hire, train and retain employees in hard-to-fill, patient-facing roles,” said Aimee Claiborne, Chief Human Resources Officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
Wealthy residents and businesses are leaving the state at a troubling rate — an exodus that could grow now that working remotely is gaining widespread acceptance, a new Pioneer Institute report states.
Over the weekend, a GameStop store in Maryland illustrated the disconnect between the Wall Street hysteria that has sent its stock price to dizzying heights, and the video game retailer's real-world struggles.