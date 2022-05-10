LEBANON -- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has placed a freeze on new primary care patients in the face of low staffing and a higher demand for care by those who deferred doctor visits during the pandemic.
“We’ve got an ongoing staffing problem,” Dr. Ed Merrens, Dartmouth Health’s chief clinical officer, said Tuesday. “I think the pandemic, we all know, has caused a lot of people to delay care … preventative care, checkups. … We are seeing an increase in current patients seeking care as well as new residents.”
The pandemic’s impact on remote work has made that an option for many and caused an influx of residents to the Upper Valley, Merrens said.
“With people being able to work jobs remotely, the Granite State is a really attractive place for people to move. They want the quality of life,” Merrens said, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center makes the Upper Valley an ideal place. “People like a place where they can get good health care.”
So to ensure current patients have the care they need, the acceptance of new patients has been halted for now, he said.
Dartmouth is working to streamline primary care through a team approach, which will be similar to Dartmouth’s virtual urgent care. This will make access to the doctor’s office quicker and easier.
The virtual approach will allow team members to respond quickly to simple questions or prescription refill requests as well as identify more complex questions and arrange for office visits.
The hurdle right now is staff, with the need to hire across the board, including nurses, medical assistants, physicians and advanced practitioners.
“We have over 1,000 clinical positions open,” Merrens said. “We have some of the lowest unemployment in the United States in our region. And we know that really across the country people have decided to leave the industry in the face of the pandemic.”
Dartmouth is doing what is can to attract health care professionals to the Upper Valley and address barriers such as housing. The medical center currently has between 70 to 80 housing units – from condos to apartments – for health care professionals moving to the area, Merrens said.
He expects primary care doctors at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock to begin taking new patients again sometime this summer. In the meantime, new patients are being referred to other clinics where they can receive primary care.
“We’re taking people’s names. We’re just saying we can’t see you now,” he said.
Other affiliates of the Dartmouth Health system continue to have openings, Merrens said, including Dartmouth clinics in Keene, Manchester and Nashua; Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon has some availability for new primary care patients; Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center’s offices in Woodstock and Windsor, Vt.
“New London Hospital has faced a higher than normal turnover rate with providers as a result of the current health care climate this year,” according to a Dartmouth Health spokesperson. “New London recently welcomed some new providers to its team, but their transition and the onboarding process for other potential new providers is going to take some time. Patients seeking a new primary care provider at New London are asked to check back within 60-90 days and they will revisit their availability.”