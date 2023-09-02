BIZ-WRK-DIGITAL-NOMADS-DMT

People on the popular Long Beach at sunset in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Therese-Heather Belen is living the dream, working remotely full-time while traveling across Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and India.

But the dream comes with a catch: Her workday starts in the evening and lasts through the night. To stay in the same timezone as coworkers at her New York-based marketing tech firm, about a 12-hour difference, she works and takes meetings into the wee hours of the morning.