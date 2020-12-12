Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
MANCHESTER — A new business directory will feature minority-owned companies in Greater Manchester and across New Hampshire.
The Manchester NAACP, Center for Women & Enterprise and Citizens Bank are partnering on the project, which was announced last week during the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Winter Forum on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.