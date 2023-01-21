Just 18 months after launching Discoe Beverages out of their home in Lee, Justin and Lori Discoe are set to distribute the company’s ready-to-drink nonalcoholic cocktails to several New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and Whole Foods.
The signature product, Circle Back, comes in two flavors: Lemon GinFizz with zero calories and cranberry GinFizz with 25 calories in 12-ounce cans. A four-pack sells for $14.99.
Circle Back emulates the cocktail experience with complex botanical flavors and L-theanine, an amino acid primarily from green tea, to help promote relaxation without drowsiness.
Such products are becoming more popular even beyond Dry January.
“It is a growing space,” Justin Discoe said. “From a business perspective, it made sense because this is the fastest growing category in the alcohol space. That was something that was really exciting for us.”
Early on, Justin cobbled together a 1-gallon still after buying various materials to use on the stovetop as Lori developed flavor profiles using botanicals from all over the world. The project overtook the kitchen for a whole summer.
“It was such a mess, our teenage daughter finally asked if we were ever going to clean it up,” Lori Discoe said.
The couple started making gin-like products because the flavor is recognizable and closely connected with the botanicals. In developing the final product, the couple worked with food science groups and a formulator in California on recipes.
The industry saw a more than 20% increase in sales between August 2021 and August 2022 in the U.S. with total sales at $395 million, according to NielsenIQ, a global information services company.
“Some people say this is a trend, and it really isn’t,” said Marcos Salazar, CEO of the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association. “It is really a big shift in consumer behavior and what people are looking to consume from a liquid standpoint.”
He said a lot of it is driven by interest in mindfulness, organic foods and plant-based products. Dry January has become more popular, bringing awareness to the increasing number of products on the market.
“There has always been nonalcoholic beer ever since prohibition times,” Salazar said. “But it wasn’t until recently that innovative entrepreneurs saw that there was a gap in the market. You had the spirits revolution, you had the craft beer revolution, but no craft nonalcoholic beverage revolution.”
Many of the new products taste just as good or better than alcoholic products and have completely different flavor profiles that go beyond “nonalcoholic equivalent,” he said.
“We are starting to see more variation of products,” he said. “The opportunity to create different products is endless.”
Discoe Beverages works with a co-manufacturer in Seabrook and rents warehouse space from Plaice Cove Spirits in Dover. The price is determined by the premium ingredients and proprietary process used to the products, according to the company’s website.
The beginning
The idea for the product came out after Justin Discoe took a trip to Santa Cruz, California, where he grew up.
He noticed friends taking on a lot of passion projects, such as fabricating off-road vehicles, working on hot rods and making alcoholic beverages.
“I was on fire and said to Lori, ‘I think we should look into distilling,’” he said.
He had an interest in distilling in seeing his grandfather, Winkie, make homemade applejack each year.
In being married 25 years, the couple have done all sorts of things, such as farming in Colorado, and Justin helped found a toy manufacturing company. The two both still hold day jobs as teachers at the Technology Center at Spaulding High School in Rochester.
The couple worked with the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center and received small grants for legal advice and marketing.
Mocktail movement
For the third year, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission hosted Mocktail Month to encourage customers to mix up alcohol-free beverages during the month of January.
Unlike the ready-to-drink cocktails, the commission offers an online recipe guide for those who would like to craft mocktails from home.
“The demand for delicious alcohol-free options continues to grow, and New Hampshire Mocktail Month is a creative and interactive way to help build a more inclusive drinking culture throughout the state,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica in a statement.
Mocktails provide people with a chance to completely abstain from alcohol or to moderate consumption, Salazar said.
As of October, the U.S. saw 72 new adult nonalcoholic beverage options emerge within 52 weeks, according to NielsenIQ.
These more product offerings will help in social situations for those who don’t drink alcohol, Salazar said. No one should be stuck drinking water or soda, he said.
What’s next
The Discoes will continue to produce ready-to-drink products, which are known as RTD in the beverage industry. The next product will be a rum-style product.
The product is sold at 62 locations across New England, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sometimes the Discoes deliver it themselves.
“We produce what we can afford to make,” Justin Discoe said. “We typically make 1,000 gallons at a time. That is about 300 cases. When we sell out of that, we make more.”
Lori Discoe said the products are more than just a “tastes like” drink.
“We wanted you to still have a sense of relaxation when you’re winding down having fun with your friends or chilling on the couch,” she said.
The product was recently rebranded to Circle Back from its previous name, NA’BZR, a tongue-in-cheek way of saying nonalcoholic boozer.
Starting on Feb. 1, the product is set to be sold at 10 New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and will be sold at Whole Foods in Maine and New Hampshire.
The company was launched through a private investment through the Discoes, but they know they will likely need to seek out investors in the future.
The adult nonalcoholic market is headed in the same direction.
“We are still at the beginning stages, even though it’s emerging and it’s rapidly growing,” Salazar said. “Not everybody knows about it on the consumer side, the distributor/wholesale side and restaurant/bar side.”