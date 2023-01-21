Canning run

Just 18 months after launching Discoe Beverages out of their home in Lee, Justin and Lori Discoe are set to distribute the company’s ready-to-drink nonalcoholic cocktails to several New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and Whole Foods.

The signature product, Circle Back, comes in two flavors: Lemon GinFizz with zero calories and cranberry GinFizz with 25 calories in 12-ounce cans. A four-pack sells for $14.99.